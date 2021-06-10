NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 239,507 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.67% of NeoGenomics worth $38,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after buying an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,347,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.50 and a beta of 0.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

