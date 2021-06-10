NestEGG Coin Market Capitalization Tops $408,381.53 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $408,381.53 and $1,695.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002486 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

