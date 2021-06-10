NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 1.7% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned about 0.05% of NetApp worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $83.55. 38,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

