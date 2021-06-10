Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $366.95 million and $11.30 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00187302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00200711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.45 or 0.01286900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,701.53 or 1.00182238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 365,175,582 coins and its circulating supply is 365,175,018 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.