New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 273,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,390. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.