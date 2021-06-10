New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.00

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,688,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

