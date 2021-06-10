New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $9.02

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $9.79. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 522,378 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after buying an additional 405,258 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,916 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

