New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.25% of GrafTech International worth $40,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 546,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $4,424,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 894,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,150 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

EAF opened at $12.74 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

