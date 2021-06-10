New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.51 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $39,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after buying an additional 35,327 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 42.6% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.86 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

