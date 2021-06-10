New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $41,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $1,322,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,412 shares of company stock worth $27,578,768 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

ANET opened at $359.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $360.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

