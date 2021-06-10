New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,800 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of CarMax worth $38,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 107.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.