New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,500 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $42,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

AJG stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

