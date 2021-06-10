New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 413,007 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,007 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Cerner worth $41,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.