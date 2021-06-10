New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 70,945 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.33% of Bill.com worth $39,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after acquiring an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $321,275.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,511.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,260 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

