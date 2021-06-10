Newscrypto Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.62 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $125.52 million and $14.62 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00185406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00200107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.01288600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,249.10 or 0.99790991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,906 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,259 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars.

