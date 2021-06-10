NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.60. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 11,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on NexJ Systems and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

