NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.15. NextDecade shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 13,137 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get NextDecade alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.