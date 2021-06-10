NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF opened at $21.99 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6817 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.