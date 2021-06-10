NFTify Market Capitalization Hits $999,594.49 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market capitalization of $999,594.49 and $219,489.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00185183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01328694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.80 or 1.00085886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,652,968 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

