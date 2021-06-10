NFTLootBox Market Cap Hits $827,935.64 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $36.64 or 0.00101109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $827,935.64 and $275,027.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

