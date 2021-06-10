NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $53.14 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $53.14 or 0.00140926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $24.95 million and $721,190.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00864855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.82 or 0.08504759 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

