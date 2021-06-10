Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Acquires $201,077.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson bought 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 15,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 32.73, a current ratio of 32.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

