Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Acquires $201,077.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson bought 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.
- On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.
Shares of Nicholas Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 15,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 32.73, a current ratio of 32.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About Nicholas Financial
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
