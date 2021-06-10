Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.46. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nielsen by 544.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.