Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Down to $26.84

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $26.16. Nielsen shares last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 10,890 shares trading hands.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Nielsen by 544.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.