Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.17

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $8.86 million and $402,362.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.68 or 0.00864807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.97 or 0.08556420 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

