Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 1,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHNKY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -0.55.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.