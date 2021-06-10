NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

