Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Head to Head Contrast

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.0% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -37.38% -325.46% -29.08% Mammoth Energy Services -12.77% -6.39% -4.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Mammoth Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.24 -$378.95 million ($3.97) -0.60 Mammoth Energy Services $313.08 million 0.57 -$107.61 million N/A N/A

Mammoth Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nine Energy Service and Mammoth Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mammoth Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Nine Energy Service on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Well Completion Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Drilling Services segment offers contract land and directional drilling services, as well as rig moving services. The company also offers other energy services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rental, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, and remote accommodation services. It serves government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, co-operative utilities, independent oil and natural gas producers and land-based drilling contractors in North America. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.