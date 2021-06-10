Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $42.74 on Thursday. NIO has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

