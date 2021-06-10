Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,397 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $213.95 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of -297.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total value of $996,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

