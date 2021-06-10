Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 8,941 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

