Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Shares of PANW opened at $352.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $11,694,945. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

