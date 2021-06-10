Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RACE opened at $212.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $233.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

