Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,593 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

