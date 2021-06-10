Noir Hits Market Cap of $466,559.13 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $466,559.13 and $707.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00241883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,505,248 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

