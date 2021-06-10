Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NOK stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

