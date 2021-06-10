Noku (NOKU) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Noku has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Noku has a market cap of $7.82 million and $7,682.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Noku

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

