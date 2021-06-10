Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,953 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $484.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $412.45 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

