Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,449 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned approximately 0.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $52,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,915,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,827,000 after purchasing an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,692 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,888,000 after acquiring an additional 416,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,167. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

