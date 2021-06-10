Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,008 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,423.42. 46,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.