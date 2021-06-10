Norinchukin Bank The Buys 28,952 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the quarter. The Clorox comprises approximately 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.19% of The Clorox worth $45,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $177.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.76. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

