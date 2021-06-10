Norinchukin Bank The Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $22.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,513.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,505.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,336.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

