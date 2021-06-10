Norinchukin Bank The Has $13.25 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

MDT stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,000. The company has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.67. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.