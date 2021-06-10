Norinchukin Bank The Has $14 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75. The company has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

