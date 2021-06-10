Norinchukin Bank The Has $18.77 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.88. 87,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

