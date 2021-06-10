Norinchukin Bank The Has $21.20 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,593 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $526.83. 61,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.37 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

