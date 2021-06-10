Norinchukin Bank The Has $66.19 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Norinchukin Bank The’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $382.38. 37,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

