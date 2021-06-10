Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,260 shares of company stock worth $22,060,744. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

Shares of LLY traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.51. 102,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,201. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $233.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

