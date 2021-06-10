Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 140,735 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 137.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,735 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.39. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

