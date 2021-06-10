Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,417 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 115,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 351,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

